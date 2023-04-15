Rosenblatt Securities Trims ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price to $16.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

ADTN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

