Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 2.8%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 2,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

