S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 0.3%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155.90 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 156.20 ($1.93). Approximately 885,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,178,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.70 ($1.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £897.10 million, a P/E ratio of -600.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

