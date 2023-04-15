Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 1,449 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

