Sabal Trust CO Invests $158,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.