Sabal Trust CO Makes New $211,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

