Safe Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $228.82 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $10.98 or 0.00036177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00148160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.98602791 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.