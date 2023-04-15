Safe Price Reaches $10.99 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $228.94 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $10.99 or 0.00036237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00149902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00071877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.98602791 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.