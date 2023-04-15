Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,660 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

