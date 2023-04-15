Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

