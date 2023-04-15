Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,642 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 162,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.