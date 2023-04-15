Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Up 9.7%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Sandfire Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

