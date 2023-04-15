Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 214,841 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

