Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.31. 35,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.90%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

