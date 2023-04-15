Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.81. 594,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,154. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.