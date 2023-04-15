Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.33.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.1 %
DPM stock opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Featured Articles
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.