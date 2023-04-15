Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

