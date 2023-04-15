Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Update

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SECVY stock remained flat at $22.90 during trading hours on Friday. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

