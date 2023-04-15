Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Update

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Séché Environnement Price Performance
Shares of SECVY stock remained flat at $22.90 during trading hours on Friday. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.
Séché Environnement Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Séché Environnement (SECVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.