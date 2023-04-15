Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Shares Down 33.6%

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 33.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Second Street Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
Second Street Capital Company Profile
Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Second Street Capital (CTON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.