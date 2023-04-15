Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.00 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Secret has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and $66,401.39 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00149707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00072186 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00712698 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $81,235.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

