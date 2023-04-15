Seele-N Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $80.39 million and $1.82 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.59 or 1.00016309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

