Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,882 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $153,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 3,596,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,590. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

