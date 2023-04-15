Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,870. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

