Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Booking by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.12.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,649.86. 185,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,192. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,521.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,180.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

