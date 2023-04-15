Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,408 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. 6,485,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. The company has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

