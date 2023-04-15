Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,331 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.49. 21,591,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,118,452. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.