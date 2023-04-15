Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.25. 685,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,935. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

