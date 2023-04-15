Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $268,441,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $11.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.46. 941,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day moving average of $490.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

