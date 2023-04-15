Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,072 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $379.38. 1,525,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.84. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

