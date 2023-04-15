Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock remained flat at $107.51 during trading on Friday. 2,051,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.