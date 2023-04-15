Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,412 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 32,171,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,047,544. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

