Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 532,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 693,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,389. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.