Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. Shiseido has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

