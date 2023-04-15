Shopify (TSE:SHO) Raised to Market Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.22 billion.

