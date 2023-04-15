Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shoprite Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Shoprite has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

