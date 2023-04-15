Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Grows By 419.6%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 534,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $2.2074 per share. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

