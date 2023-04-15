Short Interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Rises By 527.3%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 527.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Aldebaran Resources Price Performance
Shares of ADBRF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142. Aldebaran Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
