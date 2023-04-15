Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Rises By 665.7%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 665.7% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.
