Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Decreases By 95.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
CSTPF remained flat at C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 93,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22. Arrow Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
