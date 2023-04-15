Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Decreases By 95.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

CSTPF remained flat at C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 93,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22. Arrow Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp. operates as a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Its assets are located in Alberta, Canada, and in the Llanos, Magdalena, and Caguan/Putumayo regions, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.