Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Decreases By 98.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 36,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.