Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Declines By 86.0%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
Awakn Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,022. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
About Awakn Life Sciences
