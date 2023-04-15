Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Declines By 86.0%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Awakn Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,022. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

About Awakn Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

See Also

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.