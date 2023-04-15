Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rises By 169.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of AXAHY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 64,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Further Reading

