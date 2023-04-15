Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Rises By 150.0%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZKAP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,802. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

