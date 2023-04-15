Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 900.0%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Basanite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Basanite Company Profile
