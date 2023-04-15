Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 900.0%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.