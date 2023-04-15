Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Expands By 370.5%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 370.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. 26,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 24th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

