Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Decreases By 81.6%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOTS stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,528. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

