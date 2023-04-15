Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Decreases By 81.6%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BOTS Price Performance
BOTS stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,528. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About BOTS
