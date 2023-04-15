Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Decreases By 57.4%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

Shares of Bravo Multinational stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

