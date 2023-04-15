Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Decreases By 57.4%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Bravo Multinational Stock Performance
Shares of Bravo Multinational stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Bravo Multinational
