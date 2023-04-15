Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Grows By 108.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,907. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.75.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

