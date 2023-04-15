Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Increases By 876.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 876.3% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

