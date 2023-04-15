Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Expands By 500.0%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENEU remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

